3 men injured in separate overnight DC shootings: police

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three separate shootings in D.C. that left three men injured.

14th Street Northwest Shooting:

Police received a call around 1:29 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the area of the 3800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. According to police, the victim is an adult man who was transported to a local hospital conscious and breathing.

Police are searching for a red or black vehicle.

3000 Block of MLK Jr. Avenue Southeast Shooting:

Police received a call around 11:07 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the area of the 3000 block of MLK Jr. Avenue, Southeast. Police say the victim is an adult man who was transported to a local hospital conscious and breathing.

D.C. police are searching for a Black man wearing all black clothing who they believe is involved.

2900 Block of Nash Place Southeast Shooting:

Police received a call around 11:53 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the area of the 2900 block of Nash Place, Northeast. According to police, the victim is an adult man who was transported to a local hospital conscious and breathing.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police.