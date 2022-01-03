3 killed after car collides with snowplow in Montgomery County, police confirm

Three people were killed Monday evening in Montgomery County when a car collided with a snowplow, according to the county police and fire departments.

One person was injured critically, said police spokeswoman Shiera Goff.

The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m. on Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road in the Silver Spring area, according to fire department spokesman Pete Piringer.

Initial accounts indicated that the car had run into the rear of the plow, Piringer said. Three people were extricated, he said.

The car may have been an SUV, said police spokeswoman Goff.

Details on the cause of the crash could not be learned immediately. No names or ages for the victims were available.

The police investigation has closed northbound Columbia Pike (US-29) near Briggs Chaney Rd. Officials say drivers should expect significant delays or seek alternate routes.