Icy road conditions Tuesday after winter weather hits DMV

Area DOT's are warning people about treacherous road conditions for morning commutes on Tuesday after a winter storm dumped multiple inches of snow in D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Monday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging caution for drivers who decide to hit the road.

"We are absolutely looking a refreeze and crews are going to continue working overnight," says Ellen Kamilakis with VODOT. "Assume that anything that is wet is icy tomorrow, and assume that anything that's dry is icy tomorrow."

Longtime plow drivers told FOX 5 even they were a little surprised by the amount of accumulation.

"It's been a lot to push," says Bill Shomette. "Heavy snow."

Southern Maryland saw some of the highest accumulation totals in our area. Officials in Charles County say the cleanup is ongoing and will take another 24 to 36 hours.

Residents on Monday night say generally, the roads were a mixed bag.

"It’s been easy in spots, and rough because the road still has a lot of patches of ice, and we saw quite a few accidents, and cars abandoned on the side of the road," says John Calomeris.

The freezing on Tuesday night is a real concern. At last check, SMECO says there are about 28,000 customers without power in the area tonight.

SMECO told FOX 5 as roads improve, it will help them get to the areas they need to to fix those outages.