3 killed, a dozen shot during violent DC weekend

Authorities are investigating three homicides and a dozen shootings that occurred over the weekend in the District.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

At a press conference Monday, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee discussed the violence. "I think that these cases really underscore again, just the violence we have seen recently in our city. It’s consistent with what we have seen going on in the national landscape with respect to gun violence in our communities."

The first killing happened early Saturday morning around midnight in the 600 block of 53th Street. An adult male was shot at the scene and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Investigators identified the victim as 20 year-old Juwan Williams. Police say two additional adult male victims we transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

At around 4:29 p.m. Saturday, police say they found an adult female victim inside of a residence in the 3000 Block of Nelson Place suffering from a gunshot wound. 20 year-old Kendall Brown was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Officers say they arrested 22 year-old Amard Jefferson of Fort Washington in connection with the killing.

Advertisement

At around 6:17 p.m. Saturday, police say officers were flagged down in the 200 block of 49th Street for a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The 69-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police identified the victim as James Beckham of Suitland.