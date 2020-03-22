3 killed, 219 sickened by coronavirus in Virginia, officials say

article

Coronavirus continues to spread in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Officials reported a third death and 67 more positive tests on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 219.

The rapid spread of the disease in Virginia mimics that of Maryland, which also reported a 28 percent surge in coronavirus cases Sunday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam told reporters Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic is now evolving into a problem that will likely take months, instead of weeks, to resolve.

