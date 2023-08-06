Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say at 8:34 p.m., gunshots were reported in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast near the intersection with 16th Street.

A total of five victims were found. First responders pronounced one woman and two men dead at the scene. Two other male victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their current conditions are not known at this time.

Police said it’s possible more people were injured. The motive in the shooting has not been determined.

"This is very disturbing. Very, very disturbing," MPD Police Chief Pamela Smith said. "We’re asking you, the community, to please provide us with information you may have in regards to this incident tonight. We do realize there may have been others who were injured tonight. Please, come forward."

Smith continued to implore members of the community to provide information, saying "this is not a warzone" and that the only way to eradicate this kind of violence is by putting the suspect or suspects behind bars.

"Let me be clear: this gun violence has to stop. It is incredibly frustrating. We know that someone in the community knows what’s happening. Please reach out and provide us with any information that [you] can to ensure our citizens, our residents are safe in their communities," Smith said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 202-737-4404 or send an anonymous tip by texting 50411.