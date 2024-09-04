3 kids, 1 adult escape car crushed by fallen tree in Northwest DC

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Three kids and one adult made it out of a scary situation in Northwest D.C. Tuesday after a tree fell on their car while they were in it.

D.C. Fire and EMS says the adult and kids were in the vehicle in the 2800 block of Woodley Road, Northwest when a huge tree branch slammed onto their car.

The group evacuated from the car and they were all evaluated by emergency responders. Luckily, all were uninjured.

The District Department of Transportation’s Urban Forestry team was also called to the scene to evaluate the situation and begin the cleanup process.