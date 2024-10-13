3 injured in early morning shooting in Southeast DC: police

article

Three people were injured in an early morning shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday, police say.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast, around 1:12 a.m. on Oct. 13 where they found an adult man and an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital breathing and conscious.

A short time later, a third victim — another adult male — arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He was also conscious and breathing and was treated for his injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 with tips.