3 injured in early-morning shooting near DC’s Dupont Circle
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after three men were shot early Sunday near D.C.’s popular Dupont Circle neighborhood.
Gunfire near nightlife
The gunfire erupted just before 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Jefferson Place, as bars and clubs were letting out. Bullet holes were still visible on Sunday evening in a nearby bank window.
Local perspective:
Exclusive video obtained by FOX 5 shows first responders assisting one of the victims, who was face-down on the ground. All three men were transported to area hospitals conscious and breathing, according to D.C. police.
Investigation ongoing
The victims were shot near a very popular area with packed bars and clubs. Investigators have not released a motive and have not confirmed any arrests.
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Metropolitan Police Department.