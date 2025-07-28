Police are investigating after three men were shot early Sunday near D.C.’s popular Dupont Circle neighborhood.

The Brief Three men were shot early Sunday near Dupont Circle. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. as clubs were closing. All victims were hospitalized and expected to recover.



Gunfire near nightlife

The gunfire erupted just before 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Jefferson Place, as bars and clubs were letting out. Bullet holes were still visible on Sunday evening in a nearby bank window.

Local perspective:

Exclusive video obtained by FOX 5 shows first responders assisting one of the victims, who was face-down on the ground. All three men were transported to area hospitals conscious and breathing, according to D.C. police.

Investigation ongoing

The victims were shot near a very popular area with packed bars and clubs. Investigators have not released a motive and have not confirmed any arrests.

3 injured in early-morning shooting near DC’s Dupont Circle