3 hurt in morning crash in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities say three people were hurt in an early morning crash in Montgomery County.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of W. Diamond Avenue and Bureau Drive near the entrance of the National Institute of Standards & Technology campus.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer says three vehicles were involved and that the injuries reported do not appear to be life-threatening.
Traffic was delayed in the area. The crash remains under investigation.
Image 1 of 2
▼
3 hurt in morning crash in Gaithersburg (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)