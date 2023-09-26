Expand / Collapse search

3 hurt in morning crash in Gaithersburg

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities say three people were hurt in an early morning crash in Montgomery County.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of W. Diamond Avenue and Bureau Drive near the entrance of the National Institute of Standards & Technology campus.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer says three vehicles were involved and that the injuries reported do not appear to be life-threatening.

Traffic was delayed in the area. The crash remains under investigation.

3 hurt in morning crash in Gaithersburg (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)