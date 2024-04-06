3 displaced following apartment fire in Dumfries

Three people were displaced following a house fire in Dumfries Saturday morning.

According to officials, fire crews responded to the Shorehaven Apartments in the 16900 block of Porters Inn Drive.

When fire units arrived on the scene, they found a fire on a balcony and requested additional units to assist.

The fire was primarily contained to the balcony with limited extension into two units. All of the building’s occupants had safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Two apartment units were declared unsafe to occupy and the Red Cross is assisting three displaced occupants.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined careless disposal of smoking material ignited the fire.