3 dead in head-on collision in Charles County

Authorities have identified the three people who were killed in a head-on collision in Charles County.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on Rt. 255/Hawthorne Road at Ripley Way in La Plata.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver of one vehicle, 44-year-old Patrick Bowie, Jr., the driver of the second vehicle, 33-year-old Tineka Palmer, and the passenger of the second vehicle, 33-year-old Tyron Carroll, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-392-1231.