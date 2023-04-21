3 dead after car plunges into Anacostia River beneath Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

Three people are dead after a vehicle plunged into the water of the Anacostia River Thursday night in southeast D.C. below the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

Authorities say witnesses reported seeing the vehicle go into the water sometime around 10:30 p.m. in the area below the bridge.

First responders found track marks near Anacostia Park leading into the river and began searching the area.

Around midnight, divers located a submerged vehicle under the bridge. Divers were soon able to find three victims.

By early Friday morning, recovery crews were working to pull the vehicle from the water. It is still unclear how the vehicle ended up in the river.

The bridge carries South Capitol Street over the Anacostia River in Washington, D.C.

