3 DC bars named in North America’s 50 Best Bars 2025 list

Published  May 2, 2025 1:43pm EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Three D.C. bars were included in a new list ranking the 50 best bars in the country. 

The list of North America’s 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, was revealed at a live awards ceremony in Vancouver on 29 April.

Service Bar in Washington, D.C. was listed at the twenty-third spot. The D.C. staple has been open since 2016 and serves up creative cocktails, happy hour daiquiris, and Savory Sours.

Allegory takes a dive into the rabbit hole with an Alice in Wonderland-themed D.C. speakeasy. The bar was ranked at forty-five on the list. 

The Silver Lyan in D.C. landed in the forty-eighth spot with creative cocktails with a twist.

The Handshake Speakeasy landed at the top spot in Mexico City. 

