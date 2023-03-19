3 children killed in Baltimore fire; 2 adults critically injured

article

Three children died Saturday morning in a fire at a home in Baltimore, authorities said.

Firefighters rescued the three children and two adults from the burning home before sunrise, the Baltimore Fire Department said on Twitter.

The home is located in the 3000 block of Brighton Street in west Baltimore.

The children died a short time later, while the adults are in critical condition, authorities said.

Investigators have not revealed the ages of the children.

The Fire Department didn't release any other details about the blaze, but said the cause is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.