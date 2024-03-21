3 charged with murder of man found dead in woods in Gaithersburg: police

Three people have been arrested in connection to the death of a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Gaithersburg last month.

Police say 36-year-old Quinnton Eric Brown, 26-year-old DeAngelo McRoy and 24-year-old Alicia Carson-Brown are all facing first-degree murder charges for the death of 35-year-old Delondre Levert Sawyer.

Sawyer’s body was found in a wooded area in the 11200 block of Game Preserve Road just after 7 a.m. on Feb. 8 after Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received a call for an unresponsive person in the woods.

Homicide detectives were notified and responded to the scene.

Initially, there appeared to be no trauma to the body, but when an autopsy was conducted on Feb. 9, a coroner found a gunshot wound on Sawyer’s body and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Following an investigation, detectives were able to develop Brown, McRoy and Carson-Brown as suspects in the murder.

Carson-Brown is charged with accessory after the fact, first-degree murder and motor vehicle/unlawful taking, armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She was arrested in Gaithersburg on March 6.

Arrest warrants were also issued for Brown and McRoy on March 6. Both were charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. McRoy was already in custody for an unrelated offense. Brown was taken into custody in Gaithersburg on March 7.

All three are being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.