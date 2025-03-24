3 charged in string of Maryland 7-Eleven ATM robberies

The Brief Three Washington, D.C. men charged in Maryland ATM robberies allegedly netting $200,000. Suspects allegedly used "jaws of life" to target 7-Eleven ATMs across Prince George’s County. Police recovered cash, firearms, and vehicles; investigation remains ongoing.



Suspects allegedly stole $200K from 7-Eleven ATMs

What we know:

Three Washington, D.C. men have been arrested and charged in connection with a series of 7-Eleven ATM robberies in Maryland that allegedly netted them $200,000 in cash.

Police identified the suspects as 33-year-old Jeff Crews, 39-year-old David Jerome Walker, and 34-year-old Maurice Roots. Crews and Walker are accused of targeting businesses across Prince George’s County between January 29 and February 22, while Roots has been charged in connection with the February 22 robbery.

Police link crimes to "jaws of life" tool usage

Investigators believe the suspects used hydraulic rescue tools, commonly known as "jaws of life," to break into ATMs at multiple 7-Eleven stores in Beltsville, Upper Marlboro, Lanham, and Oxon Hill. Police say the men are suspected of additional robberies and face pending charges.

The suspects were arrested on March 19, and authorities have recovered cash, firearms, and multiple vehicles allegedly tied to the crimes. Crews faces 43 charges, Walker 45 charges, and Roots seven charges. All are being held in custody in Prince George’s County and D.C.

Maurice Roots, David Jerome Walker, Jeff Crews (l to r | Prince George's County Police)

Investigation ongoing; additional charges pending

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact authorities at 301-516-2830.

Robberies allegedly linked to Crews and Walker:

January 29, 2025:

7-Eleven, 1400 block of Cherry Hill Road, Beltsville

7-Eleven, Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro



February 1, 2025:

7-Eleven, 7900 block of Good Luck Road, Lanham



February 6, 2025:

7-Eleven, 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill



February 19, 2025:

7-Eleven, 11300 block of Baltimore Avenue, Beltsville

Robbery allegedly linked to Crews, Walker, and Roots:

February 22, 2025:

7-Eleven, 9400 block of Lanham Severn Road, Lanham

Image 1 of 7 ▼ 3 charged in string of Maryland 7-Eleven ATM robberies (Prince George's County Police)