3-car crash during rush hour causes major backups on Bay Bridge

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  May 23, 2024 6:46pm EDT
Memorial Day travel season has started and there's already some trouble on the Bay Bridge. Authorities say a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon left one person injured. One eastbound lane is closed and traffic is starting to build up.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A multi-vehicle crash during rush hour had traffic on the Bay Bridge backed up for miles. 

One lane had to be closed around 5:20 p.m. Thursday after three cars were involved in a collision on US-50 EB on the Bay Bridge in Anne Arundel County. 

MDTA said there was an injury and Fire and EMS were called to the scene. 

Nearly an hour later, all travel lanes were reopened but authorities said the remaining delays stretched for approximately 12 miles.

The heavy Memorial Day traffic is expected to start Friday and AAA predicts that in the Washington metro area, more than one million people will be traveling for the holiday, with over 933,000 of them getting behind the wheel of their car. 

The unofficial start to summer is traditionally one of the busiest periods of travel on U.S. roadways. In the Washington, D.C. region, the peak congestion period over the holiday weekend comes on Friday around 2:15 p.m. along the Baltimore / Washington Parkway. 

