Loss of Baltimore’s Key Bridge could add to Memorial Day weekend travel congestion

The collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge killed six construction workers and halted most maritime traffic through the city’s busy port. But it also severed a critical artery for regional traffic and could add to the gridlock on roadways during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The impact of the March 26 collapse on Baltimore-area traffic was felt almost immediately.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics, 34,000 vehicles crossed the bridge each day. In 2023, 12.5 million vehicles used the crossing.

Those numbers represent 15 percent of the total traffic for all 3 harbor crossings, transportation officials reported. The diverted traffic would add 18 percent to the combined volumes for the Fort McHenry and Harbor Tunnels.

The 1.6-mile bridge was designed as an outer crossing of the Baltimore Harbor and served as the final link to Interstate 695.

Trucks that carry hazardous cargo not allowed in the I-95 and I-895 tunnels use the Baltimore Beltway to pass through the region. The route along I-695 over the bridge, and around the eastern and southern sides of Baltimore, was the shorter route. The route around the northern and western sides adds several miles to the trip and is now more frequently congested, officials said.

Population exposure increased from over 38,000 people living within 1/2 mile of the shorter route to more than 100,000 people living within 1/2 mile of the longer route, according to MDOT statistics published online last month. The longer route is also more affected by peak period congestion.

According to INRIX, a traffic analytics company, traffic congestion increased in key areas following the collapse. Analysis revealed freeway to freeway interchanges experienced the largest boost to travel times.

INRIX data showed that traffic across the bridge before the collapse was comprised of 72% passenger vehicles, 20% local fleet and delivery vehicles, and 8% semi trucks.

The Maryland Department of Transportation said motorists should expect congestion at the Fort McHenry and Harbor Tunnel areas due to the loss of the bridge when they released their holiday weekend travel forecast.

MDOT Memorial Day BALTIMORE REGION Holiday Travel Forecast

THURSDAY | MAY 23



Best Times To Travel

Before 10 AM / after 5 PM

Expect congestion on I-97 (Benfield Boulevard to MD 100), MD 95 (MD 43 to MD 152) and I-695 (I-83 to US 1).

FRIDAY | MAY 24

Moderate Traffic | Expect typical Friday traffic conditions.

SATURDAY | MAY 25

Typical Traffic | Expect typical Saturday traffic conditions.

SUNDAY | MAY 26

Typical Traffic | Expect typical Sunday traffic conditions.

MONDAY | MAY 27

Light Traffic | Traffic is expected to be lighter than usual as people commemorate Memorial Day.

TUESDAY | MAY 28

Best Times To Travel

Before 1 PM / After 5 PM

Expect congestion on I-695 outer loop (MD 41 to US1)

Nationally, auto club AAA is projecting 44 million people will travel during the Memorial Day weekend, up 4% from 2023. Of those, 38.4 million are expected to drive.

Also, Maryland’s State Highway Administration said it will suspend non-emergency lane closures from 3 p.m. Friday, May 24, through 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 in an effort to protect motorists and work crews.

DETOURS AND RESTRICTIONS

The southeast section of I-695 is closed on Outer Loop at MD 173 (Exit 1) and the last exit from the Inner Loop is MD 151/North Point Boulevard (Exit 42).

The I-95 Fort McHenry Tunnel and I-895 Harbor Tunnel remain essential routes for motorists during this time. It is important to note that there are hazardous material and width & height restrictions at these facilities. Vehicles carrying hazardous or explosive materials, including bottled propane gas in excess of 10 pounds per container (maximum of 10 containers) are prohibited from using both tunnels. It does not matter whether the bottles are turned on or off, or for personal or business usage. These vehicles should use the western section of I-695 around the tunnels.