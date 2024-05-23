Memorial Day Weekend 2024: Best and worst times to drive in DC region

A record number of drivers, including many in the Washington, D.C. region, are expected to hit the roads this Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Auto club AAA projects 38.4 million people will travel by car over the holiday, the highest number since tracking began in 2000. The number of drivers this year is up 4% compared to last year.

Holiday weekend drivers can expect similar gas prices to last year. The AAA National Average on Thursday morning was $3.61 per gallon compared to 2023 when the national average was roughly $3.57.

Overall, AAA says a total 43.8 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Memorial Day holiday travel period.

The unofficial start to summer is traditionally one of the busiest periods of travel on U.S. roadways. Here’s a look at the best and worst times to drive this weekend.

MEMORIAL DAY 2024: BEST & WORST TIMES TO TRAVEL ON THE ROAD

Thursday, May 23

Worst Travel Time | 12:00 – 6: 00 PM

Best Travel Time | Before 11 AM, After 7PM

Friday, May 24

Worst Travel Time | 12:00 – 7:00 PM

Best Travel Time | Before 11AM, After 8 PM

Saturday, May 25

Worst Travel Time | 2:00 – 5:00 PM

Best Travel Time | Before 1 PM, After 6 PM

Sunday, May 26

Worst Travel Time | 3:00 – 7:00 PM

Best Travel Time | Before 1 PM

Monday, May 29

Worst Travel Time | 3:00 – 7:00 PM

Best Travel Time | After 7 PM

In the Washington, D.C. region, the peak congestion period over the holiday weekend comes Friday around 2:15 p.m. along the Baltimore / Washington Parkway.

Peak Congestion by Metro

Washington, DC to Baltimore via Balt/Wash Pkwy N

Peak Congestion Period: Friday 2:15 PM

Est. Travel Time: 1 hour 21 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 72%