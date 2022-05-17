3 arrested after police-involved shooting at impound lot in Anne Arundel County

D.C. police have arrested three suspects after shots were fired at an impound lot in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

According to police, five suspects fired at a special police officer who responded to the scene at the D.C. police-owned impound lot. Authorities say the officer fired back at the suspects, but no bullets connected. And no injures were reported.

Police are still looking for two suspects as they continue to investigate the incident.