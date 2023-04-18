3 Alexandria elementary schools will reopen Wednesday after broken pipe disrupts water service

Two elementary schools in Alexandria were closed Tuesday after a broken pipe left them both without water.

Alexandria City Public School officials announced later in the day that water service has been restored to Douglas MacArthur Elementary School, James K. Polk Elementary School, and Patrick Henry K-8 School, so students and staff will head back to classes on Wednesday.

"All schools will open on a regular schedule tomorrow," said Dr. Alicia Hart, Chief of Facilities and Operations for ACPS in a letter to families.

The school district said Tuesday morning that Polk Elementary and MacArthur Elementary would be closed due to a broken water pipe in a nearby neighborhood.

At the time, they were unsure of a timeframe for the restoration of water services.

"ACPS is working closely with Virginia American Water and will provide an update to families when more information is available," Dr. Hart said. "We will inform families when water service has been restored and normal operations can be resumed in each school."

Crews closed the intersection at Taney Avenue and North Pelham Street to through traffic while the broken pipe was being repaired.