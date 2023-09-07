2nd video surfaces of Prince George's officer seen in viral clip entering cruiser with woman: police

The Prince George's County Police Department says they are aware of two videos involving Corporal Francesco Marlett and a woman who were captured in a now viral social media post showing them entering the backseat of a cruiser.

The original video, shared on TikTok Monday, shows Marlett with the unidentified woman outside a marked police vehicle at a park in the Southlawn neighborhood in Oxon Hill. The two can be seen getting into the back of the cruiser together and closing the door behind them before it ends.

The video has been viewed over 2.4 million times since being posted. The content of the second video is unknown.

The department's Internal Affairs Division is investigating the actions of Marlett. Chief Malik Aziz opened the investigation and suspended the officer's police powers as soon as he was made aware of the situation on Tuesday.

"I know the officer's actions seen on these videos have sparked a range of emotions in the community and put a negative spotlight on this agency and the many hard-working women and men who wear our uniform," Aziz said in a statement. "I expect every officer to conduct themselves in a way that will not dishonor this agency or this county. I assure the residents of Prince George's County I take this matter extremely seriously."

In 2016, Marlett was disciplined by the department after accusations of child abuse and assault involving the three-year-old son of his girlfriend. Officials say he was kept from getting a promotion and fined $1,500. Charges were eventually dropped, and his record was expunged.

Marlett also faced allegations of domestic abuse in 2019 and 2023. The department said they investigated and ruled the allegations unfounded.

A woman claiming to be Marlett's wife called the ordeal "embarrassing and painful."

"We need the support the love and most of all the respect from the community and our families," wrote Paula Marlett on Facebook early Wednesday morning saying the situation has been tough on her and her children. "Yes I know what's been going on," she added.