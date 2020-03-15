2nd Alexandria resident tests positive for coronavirus, attended DC conference before diagnosis

article

A second Alexandria resident has tested positive for coronavirus, officials say.

Officials say the person came down with the illness after attending a conference in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 25 and coming in close contact with another person who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

The Alexandria resident then immediately traveled abroad and started to feel unwell. The person returned to Alexandria on March 6.

Officials say the Alexandria resident is now recovering "well" at home after being released from Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Officials say they have identified everyone who came in contact with the confirmed case at the Feb. 25 conference.

