Alexandria Health Department confirms first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus

The Alexandria Health Department has confirmed that an Alexandria resident has tested "presumptive positive" for coronavirus.

"There have been cases of COVID-19 in most states and across the National Capital Region," said AHD Director Dr. Stephen A. Haering in a statement posted online. "The Alexandria Health Department and the City of Alexandria have been preparing for this. COVID-19 is an evolving situation, and we will continue to share information as it becomes available. Based on our current investigation, the general Alexandria community is still at low risk for COVID-19."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5's Complete Coverage of the Coronavirus Outbreak

The patient is currently doing well and is isolated at home.

Health officials say that the Alexandria resident who tested "presumptive positive" had come in close contact with a D.C. resident who is confirmed to have coronavirus and is associated with Christ Church in Georgetown. The two apparently spent time together at the Immanuel Chapel of the Virginia Theological Seminary on Seminary Road.

"If you visited the Immanuel Chapel between February 26 and March 4 and were not contacted directly by AHD and asked to self-quarantine, you may have been exposed to the virus but are considered by the CDC to be at low risk", Haering’s statement said. "AHD recommends that anyone who visited the Immanuel Chapel on those dates self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from their last visit."