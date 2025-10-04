$2M unclaimed lottery ticket bought at Wawa in Chesapeake: Are you the winner?

article

The Brief A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was sold in Chesapeake. The ticket matched five numbers, missing only the Mega Ball. The Virginia Lottery advises the winner to sign the ticket and claim the prize within 180 days.



Someone in Chesapeake is holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million from a late September drawing.

Winning ticket details and prize information

What we know:

The winning ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Kempsville Road. It matched the first five numbers—4, 21, 27, 33, 49—but missed the Mega Ball number 21, resulting in a $2 million prize due to a 2X Multiplier.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises signing the back of the ticket immediately to establish ownership before claiming.

Chesapeake received over $31.9 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. The Virginia Lottery raised more than $901 million for K-12 education in Fiscal Year 2025, contributing about 10 percent to the state's total K-12 school budget.

What's next:

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday, Sept. 30, with an estimated jackpot of $497 million. Drawings are streamed live at 11:00 p.m. on the Virginia Lottery website.