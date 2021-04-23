26-year-old woman missing from Rockville

Authorities are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman from Montgomery County.

Officers say Athena Wilson was last seen by family around 6:00 p.m. Thursday when she left her Key West Avenue home in the Rockville area.

Athena Wilson (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Wilson is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and black leggings.

Family and police say they are concerned for Wilson’s physical and emotional welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-279-8000.