21-year-old man charged with 3 armed robberies in Prince George's County

A 21-year-old man wanted for his involvement in multiple armed robberies at businesses in Prince George’s County is currently in custody.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Antawan Gant of Fort Washington. According to officials, Gant is currently charged in connection with three robberies that occurred in late 2023.

He is charged with an armed robbery in the 10100 block of Fox Run Drive on November 21st and two robberies in the early morning hours of November 16th in the 7600 block of Allentown Road and 4500 block of St. Barnabas Road.

Officials say he is being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.