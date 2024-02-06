Expand / Collapse search

Bus driver at fault for morning collision, 38 students on board during crash: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Frederick County officials responded to an early morning collision involving a school bus filled with students from Oakdale Middle School. 

Officials say the collision occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 6, in the area of Boyers Mill at Pinehurst. According to officials, there were no injuries to any of the students in the bus. Another bus was sent out and all the kids were safely delivered to their respective schools.

Boyers Mill was shut down in both directions because of this crash. Officials say the bus driver was cited for failing to yield on a left turn, which led to the collision with a van.

There were 38 students on the bus at the time of the collision.

