21-year-old convicted in shooting death of 23-year-old in Takoma Park

A jury has convicted a suspect accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old man in Takoma Park, Maryland.

Montgomery County Circuit Court officials announced on Wednesday that Abraham Douglas, 21 of Silver Spring, was found guilty of 1st degree murder, use of a handgun in the commission of a felony, and 3rd degree burglary.

The verdict stems from the shooting of 23-year-old Ahmadou Bamba Gueye in April.

According to investigators, the incident happened on April 22 in the parking lot of the Park Richie Apartments located at 7600 Maple Avenue.

Prosecutors say surveillance footage of the incident, shows Douglas exiting the passenger side of a car, walking in the direction of several people, and the start running. The prosecutors say that Douglas, who was wearing a ski mask, targeted Bamba Gueye, running toward him and shooting him in the back at close range.

Douglas also shot himself in the leg by accident during the incident.

Prosecutors say Douglas fled the scene, and broke into a nearby apartment where he was ultimately found by responding officers.

According to charging documents, investigators recovered a pistol, a large 50 round drum magazine, and red tipped bullets from the apartment.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family of Ahmadou Bamba Gueye," said State’s Attorney John McCarthy. "This senseless violence has no place in our community and thanks to the work of the responding officers and detectives on this case along with outstanding prosecution by Assistant State’s Attorneys Marybeth Ayres and Lauren Turner, the defendant will be held accountable."

Douglas faces a sentence of up to life in prison. A sentencing hearing in the case is scheduled for January 27.