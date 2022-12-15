15-year-old female in custody for stabbing 17-year-old male at Howard County high school

A 15-year-old female has been taken into custody after stabbing a 17-year-old male at Hammond High School.

Police responded to Hammond around 12:57 p.m. on Thursday in Columbia for a report that a 17-year-old male student was stabbed by a 15-year-old female student who was known to the victim.

The SRO was on-scene and responded immediately. The victim was transported with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later nearby the school.

The modified lockdown at the school has been lifted. More information will be released soon.