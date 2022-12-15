Escaped inmate hid in occupied car without owner's knowledge: Anne Arundel County officials

An inmate from the Anne Arundel County Detention Center escaped on Wednesday and hid in an occupied car without the owner's knowledge, according to police.

Deputies were alerted to an escaped inmate on Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. and advised that the inmate was last seen running toward the Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Officials responded to AAMC and began to search for the escaped inmate. At approximately 2:39 p.m., a deputy observed a subject hiding underneath a blanket inside a vehicle in a parking garage.

The car was occupied and the owner was unaware of the subject hiding in the backseat.

The driver was safely removed from the car and, after a brief standoff, the subject, later identified as the escaped inmate, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The inmate suffered minor injuries during his escape. Upon further investigation, it appears the inmate worked his way through multiple layers of razor wire while in the yard area of the detention facility.

The inmate then jumped off the building and proceeded across Jennifer Road towards the hospital. The hospital was placed on a brief lockdown while officials searched the area.

The inmate was currently awaiting trial for kidnapping, first-degree assault, theft and violation of probation for CDS possession. He was being held on a no bond status at the time of the escape.

After the subject is formally charged with first-degree escape, his identity will be released.