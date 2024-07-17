$20M to go to preserving historic sites in Virginia

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that $20 million will go towards preserving historic sites across the Commonwealth.

The state’s Department of Historic Resources has launched a special grant program, the Virginia 250 Preservation Fund, to prepare historic landmarks for visitors. Youngkin’s office says this will all mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

Of concern for some officials is making sure historic African American sites are preserved as well.

"Based on my experience, they’re doing everything they can to not minimize in any way the role that African Americans played in making those historic sites," said Talmage Boston, Presidential Historian and Author.

FOX 5 has learned money for this new program comes from Youngkin’s recent biennial budget and the 2024-2026 Virginia Biennial Budget bill.

In a statement emailed to FOX 5, Youngkin says in part, "Bolstering our historic sites and museums will not only encourage and aid tourism, it is our responsibility as stewards of American history."

The special funds will also reportedly go toward capital improvement projects at museums as well.

State leaders are anticipating a significant increase in visitation during the upcoming semiquincentennial in 2026.