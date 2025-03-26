2025 Allergy Capitals: Toughest cities for allergy sufferers to call home

The Brief Richmond and Virginia Beach rank among the top toughest cities for allergy sufferers. Baltimore and Washington, D.C. scored average and better-than-average overall. Hay fever affects nearly 1 in 4 adults and 1 in 5 children.



The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has released its 2025 Allergy Capitals report, identifying the most challenging U.S. cities and metro areas for those living with seasonal allergies.

Each year, more than 100 million Americans experience allergies, with many battling seasonal pollen allergies, according to AAFA. The annual report analyzes the top 100 cities in the United States to assess the difficulties of living with seasonal allergies.

Where do Washington, D.C., Maryland & Virginia rank?

By the numbers:

Two Virginia cities ranked in the top 20 of the most challenging U.S. cities for allergy sufferers.

2 Virginia cities ranked among worst for allergies

Richmond came in 8th and Virginia Beach ranked number 11th - both with overall rankings of ‘worse than average.’ They both ranked ‘worse than average’ in scores for tree, grass, and weed pollen, and for over-the-counter allergy medication use. Richmond ranked ‘better than average’ in the number of allergy specialists in the area. Virginia Beach ranked ‘average’ in the same category.

Baltimore and D.C. fare better in allergy rankings

The Baltimore, Maryland region ranked 60th with an ‘average’ overall score, while Washington, D.C. ranked 70th with a ‘better than average’ overall score.

The southern and eastern parts of the country are typically hit the hardest by allergies, the report says. Seasonal allergic rhinitis, often referred to as "hay fever" or "nasal allergies," is one of the most common allergic conditions, according to the AAFA. It affects approximately one in four adults and one in five children.

Full list of 2025 Allergy Capitals