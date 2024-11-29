2024 Holiday events in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The holiday season is in full swing and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in the D.C. area to celebrate!

Seasons Greenings 2024

The U.S. Botanic Garden’s annual holiday display featured model trains, festive lights, poinsettias and D.C. landmarks made from plants.

Nov. 28 through Jan. 5 | U.S. Botanic Garden

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

Watch more than 60 decorated boats pass by the Wharf and enjoy ornament decorating, holiday karaoke, family photos with Santa and live music.

Dec. 7 | The Wharf

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

The Anacostia Community Museum will be celebrating Kwanzaa with a multi-day program featuring events such as a traditional candle-lighting ceremony, an African Dance Workshop and a family memory box workshop.

Dec. 26 - Jan 1 | Anacostia Community Museum

1 p.m.

Free

Two levels of the beloved Adams Morgan bar Death Punch will be decorated for the holiday season. Enjoy themed cocktails, like the Christmapolitan or a Snowball Old-Fashioned.

Nov. 27 - Dec. 31 | Death Punch

5 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Free

If "Christmas Island" is your favorite song this time of year, head to the Sippin Santa pop-up at Black Whiskey in Northwest D.C. Enjoy tropical Christmas beverages and retro Christmas decor at the 14th Street favorite.

Nov. 29 - Dec. 31 | Black Whiskey

5 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Free

Strap on your skates for a classic D.C. Christmas experience on the National Mall.



Nov. 23 - Mar. 2

11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Sunday - Thursday

11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday

$12 for adults, $6 skate rental

Watch the world’s first holiday show highlighting the African American tradition of stepping, according to Step Afrika! Meet friends from the Arctic Kingdom along with DJ Nutcracker.

Dec. 13 through Dec. 22 | Arena Stage

Showtimes depend on date chosen

$56 - $115

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington D.C.’s annual Holiday Show is a delightful and joyous musical celebration. The show features performances from the full Chorus, soloists and GenOUT Youth Chorus.

Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 | Lincoln Theatre

Times depend on date chosen

$25 - $65

Celebrate the holidays with Spanish music and dancing, featuring the Furia Flamenca Dance company and live musicians.

Dec. 14 | Atlas Performing Arts Center

4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

$40

Black Leaves Dance Company re-imagines "The Nutcracker" in a "love letter to Pan-Africanism, the LGBTQIA community, and the celebration of family."

Dec. 7 & 8 | Atlas Performing Arts Center

6:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

$29

Celebrate Three Kings Day at the Gala Hispanic Theatre! Kicking off with a parade featuring the Three Kings and live animals, followed by a show featuring local musicians and dance troupes.

Jan. 5 | Gala Hispanic Theatre

1:30 p.m.

Free

This holiday pop-up bar is serving up festive cocktails, late night snacks, and tasty bites.

November 23 - January 5 | 2312 Mount Vernon Avenue Alexandria, VA 22301

Sun. - Weds. 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Thurs. - Sat. 4 p.m. - 12 am.

Free

The 24th annual boat parade features dozens of brightly lit boats cruising along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Visitors can enjoy dockside festivities in Waterfront Park, including a pop-up beer garden from Port City Brewing Company, food, activities and more.

Dec. 7 | Old Town Alexandria Waterfront

2 - 9 p.m.

Free

Head over to Mount Vernon and enjoy an evening filled with activities. Visitors can go on a mansion tour, enjoy wintry lights, and stunning holiday fireworks over the Potomac River.

Dec. 20 - 22 | Mount Vernon

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Adults $55+ | Youth $33+

Enjoy a number of holiday activities in Purcellville, from a holiday market to a detailed Lego display. Visitors will also be able to enjoy an annual holiday lights tour.

Dec. 14 | Bush Tabernacle

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Free

Join a holiday tradition with a walking tour in historic Hillsboro, see decorations, historic homes with self-guided and guided options!

Dec. 14 | 37098 Charles Town Pike Hillsboro, VA 20132

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

$16 - $25

Enjoy a winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes, candy canes, a ginger bread house, and sugar plum fairies in the timeless holiday favorite, The Nutcracker.

Dec. 21 & 22 | Center for the Arts at George Mason University

4 p.m.

$44+

Pentagon Row’s 7,200 square foot ice rink is now the largest outdoor rink in Northern Virginia and the second-largest in the state! Enjoy the outdoor dual-sided stone fireplace and many shops, restaurants and a coffee shop.

November - March | 1201 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA 22202

Hours vary

Adults: $13, children: $12, Seniors: $10, $6 skate rental

Skate, hop and jump while skating at the Reston Town Center rink! The Ice Skating Pavilion is open seasonally from early November-mid-March, offering public skating every day and extended hours for all Holidays.

November - March | 1818 Discovery Street, Reston, VA 20190

Hours vary

Adults: $11, Children (12 and under): $9, Senior (55+): $9, Military: $9, Skate Rentals: $7

Winter magic awaits you at the Stonebridge Ice Rink at Potomac Town Center. After hitting the ice, shop or dine at one of the many stores or restaurants in the center.

Now - Feb. 23 | 14900 Potomac Town Pl., Woodbridge, VA 22191

Hours vary

Adults: $10, Children: (12 and under): $9, Senior/Military: $9, Skate Rentals: $6

Year-round | 21595 Smith Switch Rd., Ashburn, VA 20147

Hours vary

$9

Holly Trolley Fest

Check out the National Capital Trolley Museum’s model railroad holiday display and watch a live steam display. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be in attendance and you can ride with them on the museum’s historic street cars.

November 30 - December 22 | National Capital Trolley Museum

Saturdays & Sundays 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

$10 - $12

Christmas at the Harbor

A lot is going on at National Harbor for the Holidays including a Nightly Tree Light Show (from sunset - 9 p.m.) and fireworks on Saturdays at about 5:30 p.m. These are on top of holiday classes, shopping, holiday movies, free hot chocolate and much more.

Nov. 9 - Dec. 28 | National Harbor

Hours Vary

Christmas at Gaylord National

This "Charlie Brown Christmas" themed "ICE!" experience is a dazzling, immersive, story-driven holiday showplace complete with larger-than-life ice sculptures, thrilling frozen slides, and awe-inspiring tunnels.

Nov. 15 - Dec. 28 | Gaylord National

Various Times between 9 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.

$25.99-$43.99

Christmas in St. Michaels Talbot Street Parade

Calling all Chesapeakes! Get the holiday season started by marching in the Christmas in St. Michaels Parade!

Dec 14 | Talbot Street from Perry Cabin south to Seymour Avenue

10:30 a.m.

The Polar Express Train Ride

The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad is bringing a holiday classic to life!

All aboard the Polar Express Train Ride this Christmas season. Inspired by the hit movie, this holiday experience comes to life when you and your family take a ride on The Polar Express. Set to the music of the motion picture soundtrack, families will love their trip to the North Pole, complete with hot chocolate and cookies served prior to boarding the train. There will be singing, dancing, and a reading of The Polar Express. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and join in on the magic. This family-friendly event offers fun for all ages just outside Frederick County! Jump right into the story as we journey from either Cumberland or Frostburg to the North Pole to see St. Nick himself. All passengers will be provided a hot chocolate and a cookie plus they will receive a special commemorative silver sleigh bell.

Nov. 29 - Dec. 24

Various times

$40+

The 36th Annual Puppet Nutcracker

Hear the story of The Nutcracker through puppetry and integrated with Puppet Co. nursery rhymes. Plus, enjoy the music of the Arlington Symphony Orchestra.