2023 US Capitol Christmas Tree arrives in DC

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the nation's capital with the arrival of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree!

The 38-year-old, 63-foot Norway spruce was harvested from the Monongahela National Forest in eastern West Virginia on November 1.

It was delivered early Friday morning along the National Mall and will be put into position in front of the U.S. Capitol. The official tree lighting will take place on the Capitol's West Lawn on November 30.

The tree made 19 stops on its way to Washington, D.C. over the last two weeks.

Records at the Architect of the Capitol from 1919 indicate that a Christmas tree was purchased that year. But the tradition as we know it today began nearly 60 years ago.