20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke gunned down at Hollywood Hills home connected to reality star

New York rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed Wednesday morning during a home invasion at a Hollywood Hills house registered to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband, sources say.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was 20-years-old.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a home located near the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Hollywood boulevards.

Someone inside the home contacted a friend in New York and informed them that the home was broken into by multiple people. They also indicated at least one of the suspects was armed. The person in New York then contacted law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Between two to six suspects entered the home wearing ski masks when they shot the rapper, LAPD said.

Records indicate the house is an Airbnb and is owned by Mellencamp and her husband Edwin Arroyave.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Television personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (L) and Edwin Arroyave arrive at Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Season 8 Premiere Party at Doheny Room on December 15, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

The suspects were seen fleeing the home on foot. Jackson was rushed to a local hospital by paramedics where he died.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

The New York native was arrested last month at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and was charged with interstate transport of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle in question was a black Rolls Royce Wraith, which is valued at $375,000. Sources said the vehicle was loaned for a music video shoot and that the rapper and the owner reached a verbal agreement.

"Only 20" became a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday as fans and fellow artists began sharing their condolences on social media.

"Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man," Chance the Rapper tweeted.

Nicki Minaj and British rapper Chip also commented on the young rapper's passing.

"The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop," Nicki Minaj said.

Singer Kehlani was also stunned to hear about his death. She tweeted the rapper was sweet and "freakishly talented."

Rapper 50 Cent said Pop Smoke was set to have a successful year. "No such thing as success without jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P," he captioned on an Instagram post.

Pop Smoke's single "Welcome to the Party," was released last summer and currently has over 23 million views on YouTube.

The rapper was just weeks away from launching his "Meet The Woo Tour," and was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival in Miami.

No further information was immediately released.