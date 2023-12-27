20-year-old DC man wanted for murder: police

Police are seeking a suspect wanted for a homicide that occurred last month on L Street in Southeast D.C.

On the afternoon of November 4, officials responded to the 1400 block of L Street SE for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found 22-year-old Charles Towles suffering from gunshot wound injuries. D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the scene to assist Towles, but they weren't able to save his life and he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect in the shooting is 20-year-old Tremon Jackson, of Southeast, D.C.

Jackson is wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.