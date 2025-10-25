20-year-old charged with armed robbery in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A 20-year-old man is facing charges after police say he assaulted and robbed victims at gunpoint Friday night on W Street, Northwest before being arrested nearby with a firearm and stolen property.
What we know:
According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, when Third District officers responded to reports of a robbery on the 200 block of W Street, NW.
Investigators say the suspect brandished a gun, physically assaulted the victims and demanded their property. The victims complied, and the suspect fled the scene with their belongings.
A short time later, officers made an unrelated arrest and discovered the person in custody was carrying a firearm and items matching the description of the stolen property. Detectives later determined the individual was connected to the earlier robbery.
Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jalen Shelton of Northwest, D.C. He has been charged with armed robbery.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411.
The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a violent crime in the District.
The Source: This information comes from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).