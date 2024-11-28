20-year-old Woodbridge man arrested after killing woman in domestic dispute, police say

article

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly domestic incident, according to Prince William County police.

Police responded to a home on the 13500 block of Delaney Road in Woodbridge just before 9 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic dispute. According to police, the initial caller reported a domestic altercation involving a family member and told police gunshots were heard when leaving the home.

Once police arrived, they found the suspected identified as 20-year-old Anthony White, Jr. He was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and domestic assault and battery.

Police also found a woman identified as 20-year-old Rhemidee Iyeshala Barnes in the home. Barnes was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body and died at a hospital, police said.

Investigators said the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical fight that escalated before the suspect allegedly got a gun and shot the victim. What the altercation was about and exactly how the two are related remains unclear.

Ricky Lanham lives in the neighborhood and said it’s a shame this happened.

"I think that’s a little wild, because I walk up and down this street all the time. To hear someone get shot and killed over here, especially a young girl. I got a kids 18-20, I got five kids so kind of sad. Especially for the holidays for a young girl to get killed," Lanham said.

White remains in jail without bond as of this writing.