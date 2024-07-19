2-year-old victim's family in Southeast DC shooting asks for “prayer warriors"

A two-year-old girl was injured in a deadly quadruple shooting that killed two men in Southeast, D.C.

The shooting killed two men, injured another man, and injured a 2-year-old girl. The young child was part of a daycare group walking outside at the time of the shooting, police said Thursday. The injuries sustained by her and the victim who survived are considered non-life-threatening.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 2-year-old Southeast DC shooting victim

Her family is now asking for "prayer warriors" for baby Emily. The family reached out to FOX 5 with a heartfelt message to the community and everyone who had a hand in keeping Emily safe.

"Thanks to all the staff at her current daycare for their quick action and efforts to keep the children safe, as they could also for the EMT's as well as the officers that transported me to my grandbaby and daughter at the time of need, and for the nurses and doctors and the helicopter that transported and assisted in all life-saving measures to assist in Emily's emergency situation. We can't thank you enough. Please continue your prayer support at this time. Thank You."

The shooting happened near 22nd and Alabama Ave SE just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18th. According to MPD chief Pamela Smith, a group of armed suspects fired the shots before getting away. It appears there were at least three suspects who were armed, according to Chief Smith.

"This is another example of gun violence that we cannot have in our communities. We are sick and tired of this," Smith said. "We want to say to our community we are working hard every day to ensure this kind of violence is decreased in our community."