2-year-old hospitalized after handling suspected drug residue; father charged with neglect

A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized after police said he was handling illegal drug residue while in the care of his father at their Woodbridge home.

Officers say they responded to the house in the 3800 block of Claremont Lane on Saturday just after 9 p.m. The boy had temporarily lost consciousness and was transported to an area hospital.

Investigators say the boy was handling an object with suspected illegal drug residue on it which the father, 31-year-old Yosely Argueta, used earlier in the day.

The child is expected to recover. Argueta was charged with felony child neglect. His court date is pending.