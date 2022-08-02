2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police

Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week as suspicious.

Investigators say they made the discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.

D.C. police say the mother left the District with her daughter last week after losing a custody case.

The investigation is continuing at this time. The identities of the child and the woman have not been released.