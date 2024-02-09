Fairfax County police have arrested two women in connection to a recent string of gym larcenies in Burke.

Police received multiple reports of larcenies from the women’s locker room at OneLife Fitness, 9250 Old Keene Mill Rd in Burke on January 25. Police say after the thefts, the stolen credit cards were used at multiple stores, some of which were in the City of Fairfax.

2 women steal several credit cards from women’s locker room at OneLife Fitness in Fairfax

According to police, there were a total of five separate larceny reports from the same location between Jan. 24-29. Utilizing surveillance footage and credit card transaction records, detectives identified the two suspects.

The suspects have been identified as 25-year-old Rayan Hassan of Annadale and 30-year-old Sumaya Mendez of Lorton.

Surveillance footage from multiple businesses captured both Hassan and Mendez using the stolen credit cards for purchases. Detectives determined Mendez held a gym membership at the location, and Hassan accompanied her as a guest.

Hassan and Mendez were both arrested and charged with four counts of credit card larceny. Hassan was released on an unsecured bond and Mendez was released on a $6000 secured bond.