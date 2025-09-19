2 women stabbed in Northeast DC: police

The Brief Two women were stabbed in Northeast D.C., police say. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. No information on a suspect has been released at this time.



Police are investigating after two women were found stabbed in Northeast D.C. Friday night.

What we know:

According to MPD, officers were called to the 1900 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for a report of a stabbing just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19.

Upon arrival, officers found two adult females, both conscious and breathing but suffering from stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by DC Fire and EMS.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive in the stabbing.

Anyone with information is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411

