2 Virginia men face child pornography charges

The Brief Two Virginia men charged with child pornography after NCMEC cyber tips. Electronic devices seized in connection with cases. Anyone with additional information can contact authorities at 540-582-5822.



What we know:

Two Virginia men were arrested and are facing child pornography charges in two separate incidents that were discovered after investigators say they received online cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Officials say 34-year-old Robert Yarber and 28-year-old Bryson Jeleniewski were both arrested earlier this month in Spotsylvania County.

Robert Yarber (l) Bryson Jeleniewski (r) (Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

NCMEC tips lead to arrests in Spotsylvania County

Investigators say the NCMEC tips were regarding online accounts where images of child sexual abuse material were allegedly being uploaded, stored, and potentially shared.

Search warrants were executed, and multiple electronic devices were seized in each case, authorities say.

Both face child pornography-related charges.

Both were taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Anyone with additional information can contact authorities at 540-582-5822.