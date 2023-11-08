2 Virginia high school students found dead inside vehicle in parking garage

Police are investigating after two Virginia high school students were found dead inside a vehicle in a parking garage Tuesday.

Officers in Blacksburg responded to the garage on University City Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. where they found the bodies of the two juveniles inside the vehicle. Investigators say a weapon was also found.

Both were identified as students enrolled at Blacksburg High School. Their identities have not been released.

Police believe this is an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blacksburg Police Department Crime Tip Line at 540-961-1819.