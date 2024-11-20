2 victims refuse to turnover belongings in DC attempted armed robbery, assaulted by suspects: police

Two victims were assaulted by armed robbery suspects after they refused to give up their belongings in Northwest, D.C.

According to police, the suspects approached two victims with a knife in the 800 block of L Street on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at approximately 8:05 p.m. Police say the suspects demanded property from the victims. When the victims did not comply, the suspects assaulted them before fleeing the scene without obtaining any property.





The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras. Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying the pictured suspects.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

