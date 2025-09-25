2 US Park Police officers, US Marshal injured in DC crash

Two U.S. Park Police officers and a U.S. Marshal were injured Wednesday night when a vehicle ran a red light near the D.C. / Maryland border, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at Southern Avenue and Benning Road in southeast Washington, near Capitol Heights.

All three officers, along with the driver of the striking vehicle, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.