2 US Park Police officers placed on administrative leave following incident with Australian press

Two U.S. Park Police are on administrative leave after they were caught on video shoving and hitting an Australian television crew outside of the White House earlier this week amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

"As is consistent with our established practices and procedures, two U.S. Park Police officers have been assigned to administrative duties, while an investigation takes place regarding the incident with the Australian Press," officials tweeted Wednesday.

FOX 5's Paul Wagner reported Tuesday that video showed two officers, who were dressed all in black with no clear identifying markers, were seen slamming a shield into a photographer with Australian TV, and then a second officer hit the reporter with a baton.

This happened as officers in Lafayette Park began clearing people out of the park just before Monday's curfew went into effect, and before the president walked from the White House to St. John's Church.

